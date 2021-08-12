An extremely handy set of stainless steel dental tools for home

These stainless dental tools come in handier than I ever thought.

If you've ever had to poke around in your kid's mouth to tighten their separator, you too may have wished for a dental mirror. I bought this set back in the early days of my daughter's orthodontia kicking in and it has been super handy every since.

Don't tell her but I've used the mirror in the dog's mouth too. Reflective surfaces don't discriminate amongst the species.

The scraper, scaler, and picks have come in useful on occasion as well. When a hard bit of something I was crunching became stuck between my teeth, and dental floss couldn't remove it, I was relieved to remember this set was in my drawer.

Dental Duty Hygiene Kit, Calculus and Plaque Remover Set, Stainless Steel Tarter Scraper, Tooth Pick, Dental Scaler and Mouth Mirror via Amazon