Arnold Schwarzenegger to anti-maskers: "Screw your freedom … you're a schmuck"

Arnold Schwarzenegger let maskless folks know just how he felt on Tuesday when he spoke to former National Security Council staffer Alexander Vindman and CNN's Bianna Golodyraga: "Screw your freedom!"

The Republican bodybuilder, actor, and former governor of California has had it with the illogical argument that wearing a mask takes away a person's freedoms.

"I think people should know there is a virus here, it kills people," he said. "And the only way we prevent it is we get vaccinated, we wear masks, we do social distancing, washing your hands all of the time, and not just to think about, 'Well, my freedom is being kind of disturbed here.' No, screw your freedom. Because with freedom comes obligations and responsibilities."

He then compares this selfish anti-mask way of thinking to stopping at red traffic lights.

"You cannot say, 'No one is going to tell me that I'm going to stop here, that I have to stop at this traffic light here. I'm going to go right through it.' Then you kill someone else, and then it is your doing."

And calls out anti-maskers for what they are – schmucks.

"We have to come together rather than fighting and always just saying, 'According to my principles this is a free country and I have the freedom to wear no mask.' Yeah, you have the freedom to wear no mask, but you know something? You're a schmuck for not wearing a mask."

See just Arnold in a YouTube video here, or the original video that includes Vindman and Golodyraga in his tweet below: