It would appear that dowsing for water is still alive and well in Northern California.

Regardless of the damage created by drawing too much water out of the ground, California farmers continue to suck up all the water they can, and ship food out of state.

When the wells start to dry up, farmers turn to folks with sticks or what looks like pieces of a dry-cleaner's hanger with the hopes of magicking up some agua.

If you are looking for a new line of work, consider dowsing.