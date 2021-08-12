Creepy collab: Danny Elfman and Trent Reznor on "True"

Wonder Twins powers activate! Form of a spine-tingling collaboration! Danny Elfman's new double album Big Mess was released in June but we're just now getting this reimagined version of "True," one of its standout singles. Elfman duets with Trent Reznor in this version which is described as having "vicious industrial percussion, cinematic piano flares and walls of feedback." I'd say!

"This is the first duet/collaboration I've ever done in my life, so to do it with Trent was a real surprise and a treat," says Elfman. "He's always been a big inspiration to me, not to mention he has one of my all-time favorite singing voices."