Broadly speaking, glass does not do too well at resisting the charms of molten metal: "Most interesting types of glass are getting crushed here!"
Lava vs. various types of glass
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- experiments
Try this trippy candy experiment with or without kids
Here's a fun science experiment you can do with M&Ms or Skittles. Just arrange the colorful candies around a plate, pour in some warm water, and fall into a kaleidoscopic stupor as a rainbow wheel sprouts before your eyes. READ THE REST
What would happen to a pair of Crocs at the bottom of the ocean?
What would happen to a pair of Crocs if they sat 3 kilometers down on the ocean floor? How about a styrofoam cup? Or a fishing lure? The Hydraulic Press Channel employs a high pressure chamber to subjects those items and more to a simulated 3 kilometers of depth. READ THE REST
Floating a foil boat on heavier-than-air gas
Others have done this demo, but this is a great recent example in a large tank full of sulfur hexafluoride. Their demonstration of its voice-lowering properties was not as good as some, though. Image: YouTube / Da Vinci TV READ THE REST
Understand your dog a whole new way with these $60 DNA testing and dog training lessons
At this point, you probably feel like you know your dog pretty well. You've been together for a few years now, you've bonded, and you've puzzled out a few things about their undeniable personality. Dogs are usually pretty open books. For the most part, they wear who they are right on their expressive faces. Even… READ THE REST
Start a six-figure career as a freelance writer with this bootcamp-style training
Freelance writers are like guns for hire. If they're good, they can bag themselves a healthy, maybe even a six-figure total on their way to booking high-value gigs left and right. if they're not so great, well, they could swiftly end up on Boot Hill. Of course, it isn't all just writing acumen that makes… READ THE REST
Light the way with 30% off this blistering headlamp
If you're out braving the wilderness in the dark, whether it's hiking, spelunking, or some other rigorous activity, you really should be wearing a helmet. We don't want to sound like your mom, but while helmets may not exactly be ultra-cool, they're still a lot cooler than a head wound, brain damage, or worse from… READ THE REST