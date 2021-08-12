Procedurally-generated drawings of fish
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- fishes
- procgen
Procedural butterfly generator
Daniel Anderson created a procedural butterfly generator. Simply click the button for another adorable low-poly lepidopteran. A suggestion: my little son's been collecting them with the iPhone screengrab tool. Let us download specimens! READ THE REST
Procedural one-page dungeon generator
Oleg Dolya (last seen here for his amazing procedural medieval city-map generator) is back with a wonderful procedural one-page dungeon generator that produces detailed, surprisingly coherent quickie dungeons for your RPG runs (it's an entry in the monthly challenge from /r/procedural generation). READ THE REST
Procedurally-generated racetracks
I haven't played Bloody Rally, an old-school top-down racing game echoing Super Sprint and Carmageddon, but I like the look of its procedurally-generated tracks. READ THE REST
Understand your dog a whole new way with these $60 DNA testing and dog training lessons
At this point, you probably feel like you know your dog pretty well. You've been together for a few years now, you've bonded, and you've puzzled out a few things about their undeniable personality. Dogs are usually pretty open books. For the most part, they wear who they are right on their expressive faces. Even… READ THE REST
Start a six-figure career as a freelance writer with this bootcamp-style training
Freelance writers are like guns for hire. If they're good, they can bag themselves a healthy, maybe even a six-figure total on their way to booking high-value gigs left and right. if they're not so great, well, they could swiftly end up on Boot Hill. Of course, it isn't all just writing acumen that makes… READ THE REST
Light the way with 30% off this blistering headlamp
If you're out braving the wilderness in the dark, whether it's hiking, spelunking, or some other rigorous activity, you really should be wearing a helmet. We don't want to sound like your mom, but while helmets may not exactly be ultra-cool, they're still a lot cooler than a head wound, brain damage, or worse from… READ THE REST