San Francisco salon owner who released video of Pelosi getting her hair washed is sad she lost her business

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had her hair washed and dried at Erica Kious's San Francisco salon last year. Pelosi used an independent stylist who rents a chair at Kious's salon. There were no other customers present. There was a video camera in the salon that recorded Pelosi without a mask. Kious reviewed the video and decided Pelosi was being hypocritical for not wearing a mask, so she released it.



While conservative media had a field day with the video, Kious didn't fare as well. She received so much negative attention that she lost customers and had to close the business.



At Heritage Action's Save Our Paychecks kick-off event in Fresno on Tuesday, Kious expressed her sadness about being a "victim of leftist politics."



"I thought if I ever lost my business, I would have lost it in an earthquake," she told attendees. "Never did I ever think that I would have lost everything I worked for by leftist politics. Gone."



"I never set her up. That was a lie. I've had cameras in there since I opened. I didn't put them in there I didn't turn them on. They're on all the time."



"I went through the exact footage of her walking through my reception area with no mask. I literally felt like she took a knife and stabbed me in the stomach. … I know inside me what she did was wrong, completely wrong."



Kious assumed she could release the tape without consequence, which proved to be her mistake. If her salon was in eastern Kentucky, she would have had more business. But to do this in San Francisco? It brings to mind the saying, "Play stupid games, win stupid prizes."