The last time I visited my dentist, her technician measured my blood pressure with a small cuff that fit around my wrist. The results appeared on the LCD screen within a minute. Very convenient. When I got home, I ordered a similar model at Amazon. It's much easier to use than any other blood pressure monitor I've tried.
Super easy blood pressure monitor
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- useful stuff
I like these black facemasks
The nice thing about these facemasks is the cup shape that keeps the fabric from pressing against my mouth. Everyone in my family has been using these, and now that delta is rampant, we're wearing them when we are indoors in public places again. READ THE REST
The joy of pressure washing
I borrowed a friend's gasoline-powered pressure washer to clean the mossy-covered bricks in my back yard. The machine was noisy and smelly and I had to keep refilling the tank, but I loved the results, so I bought an electric pressure washer (the Sun Joe SPX3200). It's superior in every way to the gasoline-powered washer. It's… READ THE REST
This cheap vacuum cleaner sucks (in a good way)
The Bissell Zing Canister (model 2156A) was inexpensive and it exceeded my expectations. It is bagless, quieter than any other vacuum cleaner I've owned, and has powerful suction. It's great for hardwood floors (I don't know how well it works on carpeting since we don't have any). READ THE REST
Charge 5 devices at once while on the go with this 30,000mAh power bank, now under $75
Without mobile power, your smartphones, tablets, and other critical devices become little more than fancy glass and metal paperweights within a matter of hours. Even though they carry that level of importance, it's still odd that many power banks are so dainty. With so many power banks designed specifically to look good, it's refreshing when… READ THE REST
Understand your dog a whole new way with these $60 DNA testing and dog training lessons
At this point, you probably feel like you know your dog pretty well. You've been together for a few years now, you've bonded, and you've puzzled out a few things about their undeniable personality. Dogs are usually pretty open books. For the most part, they wear who they are right on their expressive faces. Even… READ THE REST
Start a six-figure career as a freelance writer with this bootcamp-style training
Freelance writers are like guns for hire. If they're good, they can bag themselves a healthy, maybe even a six-figure total on their way to booking high-value gigs left and right. if they're not so great, well, they could swiftly end up on Boot Hill. Of course, it isn't all just writing acumen that makes… READ THE REST