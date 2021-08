"God gave us natural immunities."

At a Mike "MyPillow" Lindell event in South Dakota, an anti-vaxxer tells CNN's Donie O'Sullivan why he won't get the COVID-19 vaccine. More troublesome is the gentleman's belief that his fearless leader didn't actually get vaccinated.

"I think [Trump] knows that by pushing this vaccine, by encouraging his supporters too hard to get it, that he could alienate that base," O'Sullivan tells Anderson Cooper.