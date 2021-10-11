Dunning-Kruger exemplar Charlie Kirk showcased his intelligence by declaring with absolute confidence that a photo of a dolphin fetus was a photo of a human fetus. Cue the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme song.
Charlie Kirk thinks a dolphin fetus is "without a doubt" a human being
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
Museum of old computer mice
Come to oldmouse.com, the museum of old computer mice, for a good time. In the belief that every mouse has a tale, oldmouse.com intends to track the evolution of the computer mouse and its kin along its zig-zag trail of human ingenuity. Most of the mouses featured here live together in Missoula, Montana, gathered from… READ THE REST
Instagram "actively promotes" accounts encouraging teen eating disorders
Instagram has acknowledged to CNN that it promoted accounts glorifying extreme dieting and eating disorders, the channel reports, and admitted that it should not have done so. The extreme dieting accounts were promoted to an Instagram account set up by Sen. Richard Blumenthal's staff. The Connecticut Senator's team registered an account as a 13-year-old girl… READ THE REST
"Unbreakable" glass developed, say researchers
McGill University researchers say they've developed an "unbreakable" glass inspired by the inner layer of mollusk shells. As resilent as plastic yet as hard as nacre, it could "improve cell phone screens in the future, among other applications." The scientists took the architecture of nacre and replicated it with layers of glass flakes and acrylic,… READ THE REST
Become a Linux pro with this online training package for under $20
Not super familiar with Linux? That's because, only until recent years, Linux was considered a secondary operating system behind Windows and macOS. But these days, this platform proves to be an incredible asset for people working in different fields thanks to the fact that it boasts a higher level of security, its software is easy… READ THE REST
Channel your inner plant parent with this green thumb mastery bundle
You may not be talking to your houseplants as much these days (thanks, lockdown of 2020), but there are lots of reasons why tending to your plants and gardens can be beneficial. Not only can it potentially lower your blood pressure and even burn a few calories here and there, but tending to plants can… READ THE REST
Grab this Valfaris And Slain: Back From Hell Video Game Bundle for $10 to make your gory dreams come true
If you've learned anything over the past almost two years, it's that video games are much easier to beat than they once were. (Or you just had way too much time on your hands to learn the skills to finish them as a kid. Whatever, it's a serotonin boost). Okay, so now what? Sounds like… READ THE REST