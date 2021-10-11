The New York Times pored over the Pandora Papers and found the the UK's financial center, The City of London, "is hiding the world's stolen money."

For shady businesspeople and long-serving political leaders, the offshore ecosystem provides impunity, cloaking capital and shielding wealth. Unaccountable and often untraceable, the system ensures that prosperity remains the preserve of the few. To overturn inequality and injustice, exposed so starkly by the pandemic, we must take on the havens — and the vested interests in London that protect them.

Hot take – QAnon was not created by cluster billionaire elite that control 90% of the world's wealth, but they love that people are distracted by it as they grab the remaining 10%.

[image: By 0x010C – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0]