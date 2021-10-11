Enjoy this slideshow of Austin Osman Spare's occult art

Austin Osman Spare: A collection of 77 works is an 8-minute slideshow featuring the artist's esoteric paintings and drawings. Austin Osman Spare (30 December 1886 – 15 May 1956) was an English artist and occultist who made work that depicted his magickal visions.



Spare practiced automatic writing, automatic drawing and sigilization based on his beliefs surrounding the conscious and unconscious mind. I love artwork that reveals a very personal vision and also reflects an artist's connection to the psychedelic or spiritual world.

Spare's work is a fascinating example of someone who used painting and drawing to communicate these things. I discovered the work of Spare after hearing Genesis P. Orridge talk about the occult nature of Spare's work. Spare's art was a big influence on the chaos magic movement and Thee Temple ov Psychick Youth.

[image: By Rubén PIno – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0]