A grocery store clerk in Washington accepted a fake $100 bill with the words "MOTION PICTURE COPY MONEY" printed on it. The clerk told police the man used the fake bill to buy $32.03 of gas, cigarettes, and Laffy Taffy and received $67.97 in change.

KIPO 7 News says, "According to the Secret Service, prop money has become the most commonly used counterfeit money used today."

Amazon sells this kind of realistic prop money, which seems a little nutty!