Here's how to make Squid Game's candy shapes, if you dare

Anyone watching Netflix's Squid Game series will recognize this innocent-looking honeycomb toffee, or Dalgona, which made for one of the show's gripping, and of course deadly, childhood games. In real life, some customers in Korea are also challenged to carve out a shape of the simple candy — made from sugar and baking soda — without cracking it. If they succeed, they get to keep their treat for free… and if they lose? They pay for it, but at least their life is spared. Here's how it is made:

Via Laughing Squid