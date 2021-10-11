I always loved Inspector Gadget. The gadgets, Brain, and Penny were the best.
Leo Moracchioli's take on the 'Inspector Gadget' theme
Microsoft Surface Duo reviews
Microsoft's Surface Duo is a clamshell device about the size of a pocket notebook. Open it up and there are two facing touchscreens. Is it any good? The Verge's Dieter Bohn says the hardware design is excellent, but it's buggy and far too expensive at $1400. The feel of opening this device like a book… READ THE REST
Reviewers of AmazonBasics gear complain of dangerous items
A CNN investigation into the AmazonBasics lineup of inexpensive yet seemingly good-enough electronics gear found dozens of products that melted, exploded or started fires: "Dozens of AmazonBasics product are flagged as dangerous, but many are still being sold." consumers have raised serious safety concerns about AmazonBasics items in complaints to government regulators and in reviews… READ THE REST
The Decision Maker
Are you facing a difficult decision? A binary one? The Decision Maker is for you. A pendulum forced by the power of magnetism to oscillate between signs marked "YES" and "NO" until coming to settle on one of them, the Decision Maker is a simple and surprisingly time-consuming way to put your future in the… READ THE REST
