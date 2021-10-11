Come to oldmouse.com, the museum of old computer mice, for a good time.

In the belief that every mouse has a tale, oldmouse.com intends to track the evolution of the computer mouse and its kin along its zig-zag trail of human ingenuity. Most of the mouses featured here live together in Missoula, Montana, gathered from across the US and beyond. A few rare mouses appear in photos courtesy of their owners. Like its furry namesake, the computer mouse proliferated across societies worldwide by its opportunistic adaptability

What is your favorite mouse? Now that I think of it, mine is a Logitech of such bland ubiquity I feel suddenly déclassé even mentioning it.