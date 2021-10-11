Watch the first trailer THE INFORMATION WAR, a new satire inspired by Alex Jones

Last August, I shared the IndieGoGo campaign for The Information War, a satirical web series created by my friend Chris D'Amato, who appears in the role of Alex Jones. He and his creative/producing partner, Louis Aquiler, just completed the first trailer for the upcoming show, and it's hilariously haunting. Here's what I wrote about the script last year:

As much as The Information War makes a caricature out of Jones himself, it also works as a sort of black mirror for the audience to reflect on the worst instincts of American culture, and themselves. Also D'Amato's impression of Jones is eerily perfect.

I still stand by that statement.

I'm not sure when exactly the series will be released, but here's the official description: