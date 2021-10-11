The prongs on electrical plugs in the United States have holes in them, while most other countries don't. What gives? The beloved Technology Connections show has a fascinating (really!) 20-minutes (worth watching every minute) video that explains why.
Why the heck do U.S. plugs have holes in them?
- Technology Connections
