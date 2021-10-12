Patrick (H) Williams spends 20 minutes analyzing a 10-second shot from Brian DePalma's "infamous 1990 bomb," Bonfire of the Vanities that involved no special effects and cost $80,000. He calls it "one the craziest, most difficult shots ever attempted."
A deep-dive into one of the most expensive shots in cinematic history
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- movies
Disney's Muppets Haunted Mansion looks like fun
The Muppets may be what it takes to get us a fun Haunted Mansion movie. The 2003 entry was disturbing. READ THE REST
Elijah Wood says one of the Lord of the Rings orcs' faces was modeled on Harvey Weinstein
Lord of the Rings start Elijah Wood says that the face of one of the nasty orcs seen in the film was based on the equally grotesque Harvey Weinstein. Apparently during the period that Lord of the Rings was in development at Miramax, Weinstein was a bully to director Peter Jackson, attempting to control how… READ THE REST
"So Long at the Fair" is an eerie 1950 mystery movie you can watch for free
Newly uploaded to The Internet Archive: So Long at the Fair (1950). From Wikipedia: The 1889 Paris Exposition serves as the backdrop for this eerie mystery, in which English tourist Vicky (Jean Simmons) and her brother, Johnny (David Tomlinson), visit the fair and retire to their separate hotel rooms for the night. When Vicky wakes… READ THE REST
Produce high-quality photos for work and play with $60 off this pocket-sized photo printer
With the invention of things like Airdrop, cloud sharing, and Bluetooth, whipping out photos from your wallet and sharing them with the world has become a thing of the past. Sure, technology has done some pretty amazing things, but the novelty of being able to physically show someone a picture of Fluffy or Fido doing that… READ THE REST
Become a Linux pro with this online training package for under $20
Not super familiar with Linux? That's because, only until recent years, Linux was considered a secondary operating system behind Windows and macOS. But these days, this platform proves to be an incredible asset for people working in different fields thanks to the fact that it boasts a higher level of security, its software is easy… READ THE REST
Channel your inner plant parent with this green thumb mastery bundle
You may not be talking to your houseplants as much these days (thanks, lockdown of 2020), but there are lots of reasons why tending to your plants and gardens can be beneficial. Not only can it potentially lower your blood pressure and even burn a few calories here and there, but tending to plants can… READ THE REST