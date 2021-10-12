Beautiful moths filmed in extreme slow motion

Behold one of the many delights of Ant Lab: "Sometimes, the most useful thing I can do as a scientist is to point the fancy science cameras at some moths flapping their wings in front of a purple background."
Take off flight sequences captured at 6,000 fps! All the moths in this video were collected and filmed in Cornish, NH between July 12 – 16. All moths were released after filming.
Species names:
Rosy maple moth – Dryocampa rubicunda
Polyphemus moth – Antheraea polyphemus
Dark marathyssa – Marathyssa inficita
Virginian tiger moth – Spilpsoma virginica
Beautiful wood-nymph – Eudryas grata
White-dotted prominent – Nadata gibbosa
Blinded sphinx – Paonias exaecata