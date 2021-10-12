Broadcast your life in Full HD with 60% off this versatile streaming app

Need to go live? Long gone are the days of in-person meetings that could've been an email and here to stay are live streams and watching stream recordings for both work and play. However, if you're using a cellphone and a dream to make your presentations pop, you may be out of luck. Grab XSplit Broadcaster Premium to make sure all of your streams are crystal clear.

Alright, so here's the lowdown on the XSplit Broadcaster. An all-in-one streaming and recording application for content creation, this is so much more than just your typical movie-making app. You can now loop multiple images or videos to decorate your BRB screen, add multiple animations and broadcast effects to your scenes, get the most high-tech Chroma Key sensitivity for webcams, capture source and media files, create customized video and scene transitions, and so much more. Need plugins? New plugins and extensions are always being added to the app via SplitmediaLabs' online store, so you'll never run out of options to experiment with.

Not only can you make beautiful broadcasted creations, but you can also add Skype calls with just a click or screen capture your Zoom, Teams, or Discord calls in a flash. It's the perfect tool for remote work, virtual interviews, consultation services, or customer support. Not using this for work? You can use it to broadcast play as well. Manage everything from a single monitor with an in-game HUD or use multiple displays with projector mode. Stream and record multiple outputs at once with ease and use the included built-in chat plugins for live streaming alerts and cues.

You don't have to worry about compatibility either. XSplit Broadcaster is compatible with a myriad of PC setups — all you need is a Windows 8 or newer, a 2nd-gen Core i7 or newer, 8GB of memory, and broadband internet. The app also works for both Nvidia or AMD cards. TL;DR: If your PC was made in the last few years, it'll work just fine with XSplit Broadcaster.

Normally $200, you can get XSplit Broadcaster Premium for $79, or 60% off.