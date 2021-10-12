Dunning-Kruger exemplar Charlie Kirk showcased his intelligence by declaring with absolute confidence that a photo of a dolphin fetus was a photo of a human fetus. Cue the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme song.
Charlie Kirk thinks a dolphin fetus is "without a doubt" a human being
Religious scholar says serial liar Madison Cawthorn needs to go back to Bible study
Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) recently spoke at the North Carolina Faith & Freedom Coalition's "Salt & Light Conference" where he said historical inaccurate things about Christianity to an adoring crowd. Rafi Schwartz, who describes himself as a "person who actually paid money to a major university to receive a degree in religious studies," said Cawthorn… READ THE REST
White supremacist who liked to dress up as a gun-toting Joker sobbed during his felony sentencing
Thirty-three-year-old neo-Nazi Paul Nicholas Miller, who often posted photos of himself dressed as a militarized Joker while calling for a racial civil war to his thousands of social media followers, sobbed during his sentencing for multiple firearms offenses. He will spend 41 months in prison. Wikipedia says Miller is "known for his advocacy for a… READ THE REST
Red capped gentleman walks around loudly asking people "Can you find Covid?"
A very fine stable genius seems to have lost Covid, so he walks around streets and sidewalks asking pedestrians if they can find it. Even though some people offer it to him, he can't stop asking for it. READ THE REST
