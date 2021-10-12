Have you seen "An Andalusian Dog?"

An Andalusian Dog is a 16-minute black and white film by Luis Buñel and surrealist Salvador Dali. This Avant-Garde film was made in 1929. The film stood out when it was made because it doesn't have a conventional plot. The film jumps from "once upon a time" to "eight years later" without any change in characters or events. The film uses dream logic and uses "Freudian free association" in the way that it contains a series of related but disconnected scenes.

I first saw this film in an art class when I was 18, and fell in love with the dream-like quality of it's surreal narrative structure. I've always been a huge fan of Dali's paintings, so it's fun l to see how his ideas translate to video. "An Andalusian Dog" was originally made without sound, so I would suggest watching it at least once without the volume in order to experience the original version.