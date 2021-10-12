Is Marjorie Taylor Greene suggesting Civil War in new poll?

Toxic Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q-GA), far-right "patriot" known for spreading conspiracy theories and inciting violence, is at it again. This time she seems to be hinting at Civil War, sowing the seeds with a disturbing Twitter poll asking if the United States should split up.

"Should America have a national divorce?" she asks.

She then gives three answers to choose from: 1) "Yes, by R & D states" 2) No, stay together; and 3) Undecided

Of the 13,892 respondents from this morning, according to Yahoo!, more than half want a divorce, 38% want to stay put, and 10% were undecided.

Should America have a national divorce? — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 12, 2021

Image by DonkeyHotey / Flickr