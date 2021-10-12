Man too sexist, racist and homophobic to be football coach

Raiders coach Jon Gruden resigned Monday after a tranche of his emails and other communications were made public. While offering a comprehensive range of sexist, racist and homophobic invective, Gruden also railed against efforts to make football safer for players. Concussions for everyone!

Gruden reportedly referred to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell as a "clueless anti football p—y" as well as a "f—-t" in the emails released by the New York Times. He also claimed the NFL pressured the then-St. Louis Rams to draft Michael Sam, a gay player selected in 2014. Gruden also "criticized Goodell and the league for trying to reduce concussions and said that Eric Reid, a player who had demonstrated during the playing of the national anthem, should be fired," per the Times.