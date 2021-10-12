Man who refuses to wear mask on plane: "I will break your neck"

This charming air passenger on a United Airlines flight to Los Angeles starts by boasting about his online sleuthing skills: "I will find your name, date of birth, and address. I'll know your social security number before I get off this flight," he says.

When that fails to impress anyone he leaps from his seat, shoves the aisle passenger next to him out of his seat, and stands in front of another passenger and screams, "I will break your neck."

Fortunately, the gentleman's threats were bluffs — no Social Security numbers were collected and no necks were broken. He was escorted off the plane.

My guess is he went straight to Sbarro and swiped the condiments tray to the floor to demonstrate his alpha male status.