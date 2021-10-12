"get the f*kn jab" is s 30-second PSA starring a pair of Covid-19 vaccine researchers taking street drugs, smoking, and sharing their wisdom on why they would never introduce a deadly poison into their body.
NSFW PSA features foul-mouthed anti-vaxxers snorting drugs, smoking meth
Los Angeles mayor orders utilities cut at cringey TikTok bro's mansion after massive COVID parties
The drama channels have been all over the developing war in LA between influencer jagbags and city officials over massive house parties in the middle of a pandemic. The worst of the worst is Bryce Hall, whose swimming-pool-temp IQ and blatant disregard for humanity have set him apart in a crowded field of young imbeciles.… READ THE REST
Making a gun that shoots masks onto people's faces
Maker Allen Pan decided to "solve an American problem with an American solution." Guns! He created a gun that shoots a mask onto a person's face. OK, so there are still some bugs to work out. He only manages to land the mask on a dummy's face once, but as he says after it, "We're… READ THE REST
Students and staff infected with Covid-19 at Georgia school that suspended students for posting photos
The Georgia high school that suspended two students for posting a video of the school's crowded halls has shut down due to coronavirus infections. Nine people at North Paulding High School (6 students, 3 staff members) have tested positive, and attended school "for at least some time" last week, according to Principal Gabe Carmona. Now… READ THE REST
