Peter Doocy yet again tries to blame people getting sick on the effort to vaccinate them against the sickness, and once again Jen Psaki points out that he only looks where he wants.
Psaki explains how unvaccinated COVID-19 sufferers are the real problem, not mandates
Jen Psaki on why Republicans in congress are easy to ignore
