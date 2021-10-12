Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was open to banning birth control pills when asked

Lauren Windsor, undercover reporter and self-described "progressive pugilist swamp-slayer," posed as a right-wing anti-sex fanatic last night, coaxing a frightening response out of Texas Governor Greg Abbott when asked about banning birth control pills.
"Can you do something about morning-after pills and birth control?" she asked, after pumping up his ego by asking for his autograph. "'Cause I think it's destroying the fabric of our society, giving women incentives to be promiscuous."
Rather than flat-out telling her she's outrageous, Abbott boasts that "basically, we've outlawed abortion in Texas," and that he's already signed a law that bans mail-order abortion pills.
And when she presses him further on the issue, asking if he can ban over-the-counter birth control, he says, "I don't know. That I don't know."
Finally, when asked if his answer is a "maybe," he most likely wants to flee the topic, but instead seems to confirm with a quick "Maybe."
The one thing he never does when asked if he'd ban birth control pills is say "No."
Image by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America – Greg Abbott, CC BY-SA 2.0