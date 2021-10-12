Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was open to banning birth control pills when asked

Lauren Windsor, undercover reporter and self-described "progressive pugilist swamp-slayer," posed as a right-wing anti-sex fanatic last night, coaxing a frightening response out of Texas Governor Greg Abbott when asked about banning birth control pills.

"Can you do something about morning-after pills and birth control?" she asked, after pumping up his ego by asking for his autograph. "'Cause I think it's destroying the fabric of our society, giving women incentives to be promiscuous."

Rather than flat-out telling her she's outrageous, Abbott boasts that "basically, we've outlawed abortion in Texas," and that he's already signed a law that bans mail-order abortion pills.

And when she presses him further on the issue, asking if he can ban over-the-counter birth control, he says, "I don't know. That I don't know."

Finally, when asked if his answer is a "maybe," he most likely wants to flee the topic, but instead seems to confirm with a quick "Maybe."

The one thing he never does when asked if he'd ban birth control pills is say "No."

EXCLUSIVE: Last night I told Governor Greg Abbott I was concerned about birth control and the morning after pill incentivizing women to be promiscuous.



Abbott appeared to support outlawing both contraceptives, and said that "basically, we've outlawed abortion in Texas." pic.twitter.com/cWWnnIP9wz — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) October 12, 2021

Image by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America – Greg Abbott, CC BY-SA 2.0