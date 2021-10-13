A brief history of what we think mermaids might look like

Over Columbus Day weekend, I was reminded of that moron's historical horniness for manatees. According to his journals, he noticed three manatees near the Dominican Republic on January 9, 1493, and mistook them for mythical mermaids, remarking that they were "not half as beautiful as they are painted."

Speaking of ugliness and mermaids, the Irish folklorists Thomas Crofton Croker and WB Yeats both recorded tales of their male counterparts, known as merrow. Like blanket octopuses, the mer-people are an example of extreme sexual dimorphism, with the males of the species essentially appearing as inversions of the fabled females — that is to say, fishy tops and human bottoms. This, Yeats noted, is why mermaids usually went after fisherman, instead of mating within their own species — because the male merrows were basically fish heads with penises¹.

Meanwhile, Vaughn Scribner recently published a piece at Public Domain Review that also chronicles the evolution of human assumptions from mermaids as they appeared in visual art throughout the eighteenth century.

Westerners' combination of curiosity and imperial expansion is well reflected in the cultural relevance of merpeople. Wealthy individuals and philosophical societies funded naturalists', botanists', and cartographers' expeditions to the New World in the hope that they might broaden humanity's understanding of the world and their place in it. In an expanding number of investigations into mermaids and tritons, naturalists demonstrated a growing penchant for the wondrous. They also, importantly, revealed how the process of scientific research had drastically changed over the last two hundred years. Rather than relying strictly on ancient texts and hearsay, eighteenth-century naturalists mustered various "modern" resources — global correspondence networks, erudite publication opportunities, transatlantic travel, specimen procedures, and learned societies — to rationally examine what many considered fantastical. Thus, a growing body of gentlemen both carried on and eschewed the supposed narrative of enlightened logic by applying well-known, valid research methods to mysterious merpeople. In doing so, eighteenth-century philosophers such as Cotton Mather, Peter Collinson, Samuel Fallours, Carl Linnaeus, and Hans Sloane complicated our — and their contemporaries' — conceptions of science, nature, and humanity. The smartest men in the Western world, in short, spent much of the eighteenth century chasing merpeople around the globe

As I learned from this delightful Public Domain Review piece, even Ben Franklin and Cotton Mather were known to get a little horny for a sea monster every now and then. It's a fun article, with some wonderfully weird visuals.

