A man created a vomiting skeleton for a Halloween contest – watch it in action

A man in Texas, prepping for an annual Halloween contest for best spooky cabin (which he usually wins), created this simple yet striking vomiting skeleton to add to his decoration collection.

Alex Croy told Yahoo! he "bought a fountain pump and hose and ordered the skeleton," then added red food-coloring to the water. Of course he also offered the skeleton a large vomit receptacle (aka a trash bin) to do its business. He says he just needs to add some clothing to make it complete.

Here's the sick bones in action: