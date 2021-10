Not long ago I posted a screenshot of a Teletext-style theme for Boing Boing. Though that was just a HTML mockup, Rhys Jones went right ahead and implemented it on Teefax, the online Teletext emulator. Perhaps we've found the future of the web!

@Beschizza Thanks for your #teletext piece on @BoingBoing. You inspired me to create this for Teefax, with a nod to the original BBS. You can also hook a Raspberry Pi to your telly to see it there. Should say that p421-3 don't exist, but p404 does (kinda) https://t.co/hK2Xt7eF95 pic.twitter.com/eMeNP0piSS — Rhys Jones (in Comic Sans) (@DrRhys) October 5, 2021

The weird compelling joy of simple technology that gets you where you always wanted to go.