Dive deep into Charles Burns' "Black Hole" on Cartoonist Kayfabe

On the Cartoonist Kayfabe YouTube channel, you can watch Ed and Jim flip through the pages of Black Hole as they discuss the story and art: Black Hole by Charles Burns! 'nuff said!.

Black Hole is a 12-issue comic book series by artist Charles Burns. It was released in its collected form by Pantheon Books in 2005. If you like creepy comics and you haven't read Black Hole, you should get your hands on it immediately.

The story follows the aftermath of an STD that causes alien-like mutations amongst a group of teenagers in a small town. I become fully absorbed by the eerie mood and fever-dream-like quality to this comic every time I read it.