In Mexico City, a Columbus statue comes down and a one of an indigenous woman goes up

Mexico City recently removed a statue of Christopher Columbus, a European explorer whose treatment of natives and other colonists was so brutal it resulted in condemnation and disgrace in his own lifetime. The city has decided to replace it with a replica of a pre-Columbian statue known as the Young Woman of Amajac.

The original Young Woman of Amajac was discovered in January in Veracruz. It is believed that the sculpture depicts a leading female member of the Huastec people at the time of its creation. The original currently sits in Mexico City's Anthropology Museum, which is going to create the replica.

The original plan was to put in an enormous Olmec-style head but the BBC reports it was deemed inappropriate.