Indianapolis cop charged with battery after stamping on handcuffed suspect's face

Disturbing bodycam video shows an Indianapolis police sergeant stamping on a handcuffed suspect's face during his arrest. Sgt. Eric Huxley was suspended without pay and charged with battery and with misconduct, reports CNN. The police chief says he plans to fire Huxley.

"To the citizen involved in this incident, my thoughts and prayers go out to you," [chief] Randal Taylor said in a statement. "That interaction does not represent IMPD and the work our officers do each day to keep our community safe."

Huxley claimed he accidentally kicked Vaughn in the face, and meant to place his foot on Vaughn's shoulder, according to the probable cause affidavit obtained by CNN affiliate WTHR.