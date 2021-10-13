Can not help but love it when they offer Jen Psaki a softball, she reflexively hits it out of the park.
Jen Psaki offers Ted Cruz the respect he deserves
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Questioning Ted Cruz
Protect your privacy when browsing online with nearly $200 off this top-rated VPN
Rarely are we ever offline these days. The digital age we live in keeps us glued to the Internet, and leaving your cyberspace connection insecure leaves you exposed to threats. Pirates and hackers are getting craftier than ever, and our information is always at risk of being stolen or compromised if we don't take the… READ THE REST
Broadcast your life in Full HD with 60% off this versatile streaming app
Need to go live? Long gone are the days of in-person meetings that could've been an email and here to stay are live streams and watching stream recordings for both work and play. However, if you're using a cellphone and a dream to make your presentations pop, you may be out of luck. Grab XSplit… READ THE REST
Produce high-quality photos for work and play with $60 off this pocket-sized photo printer
With the invention of things like Airdrop, cloud sharing, and Bluetooth, whipping out photos from your wallet and sharing them with the world has become a thing of the past. Sure, technology has done some pretty amazing things, but the novelty of being able to physically show someone a picture of Fluffy or Fido doing that… READ THE REST