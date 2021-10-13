Rabbits Moon is an ethereal film by Kenneth Anger

Rabbit's Moon is a 26-minute film about a clown's longing for the moon and the rabbit that lives inside of it. The film was created in 1950 by the great American filmmaker, Kenneth Anger.

The film took 20 years to complete and was released in 1971.

I saw Rabbit's Moon for the first time a few years ago at a theater in Los Angeles, and it was an ethereal experience to see it on the big screen. I love the way that the clowns, Pierrot and Harlequin, look within the blue coloring of this film. It is one of the most beautiful films I've ever seen.