The Triadic Ballet is Bauhaus masterpiece

The magnificent Triadisches Ballet originally premiered in 1922 at the Stuttgart landestheater in Germany. This Avant-Garde ballet was developed by Oskar Schlemmer, a praised Bauhaus faculty member. Here is a stunning reconstruction of the original ballet by Margarete Hastings from 1970: Triadisches Ballett . Hastings worked with Bauhaus students Ludwig Grote and Xanti Schawansky to create the reconstruction, which is incredibly well done. I can't get over how other-wordly the awesome costumes in this ballet are.

From the YouTube description:

Oskar Schlemmer born September 4th, 1888 in Stuttgart, Germany. He was a painter, sculptor, designer and choreographer.

He was also a professor at the BAUHAUS School.

This video dance piece of the "Triadic Ballet" is reconstruction by Margarete Hastings in 1970. This was possible with of support of Ludwig Grote and Xanti Schawinsky (Schelemer students from Bauhaus School) and also with Tut Schlemmer, the widow of Schlemmer.

Triadisches Ballett (Triadic Ballet) is a ballet developed by Oskar Schlemmer. It premiered in Stuttgart, on 30 September 1922, with music composed by Paul Hindemith, after formative performances dating back to 1916, with the performers Elsa Hotzel and Albert Berger. The ballet became the most widely performed avant-garde artistic dance and while Schlemmer was at the Bauhaus from 1921 to 1929, the ballet toured, helping to spread the ethos of the Bauhaus.