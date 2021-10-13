This 1967 21 window VW Bus is just darling

There are very few things that make me miss owning a Volkswagen bus. This 21 window looks like so much fun, I briefly forget how dangerous these are on the roads today.

I would still love it.

Bring A Trailer:

This 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 is a 21-window Sunroof Deluxe model that was built on July 10, 1967, delivered new to Oldenburg, Germany, and acquired by the current owner approximately three years ago. A bare-metal repaint in the factory shade of Sea Blue with a Cumulus White upper section was performed in 2014, while work carried out by Graham Engineering & Motorsport of Asbury, New Jersey between 2018 and 2021 included reupholstering the interior in blue and white vinyl, replacement of various exterior components, and overhauls of the suspension and brakes. Power comes from a 1,500cc air-cooled flat-four paired with a four-speed manual transaxle, and additional features include a sliding sunroof, removable fold-out awning, a push-button radio, dual sliding cargo doors, and replacement safari windows. Service in June 2021 included rebuilds of the steering box and carburetor, as well as fluid changes and replacement of the front tie rods. This split-window Bus is being offered on consignment by the selling dealer in Lebanon, New Jersey with a Stiftung AutoMuseum Zertifikat, documentation and photos from the work, and a Montana title.

Hard to get moving with the air-cooled 1500, hard to stop with barely adequate in 1967 brakes, this microbus will be an absolute joy to take on drives up and down the coast.

Happy bidding!