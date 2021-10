I'm so excited to subscribe to Disney+ for a month so I can watch The Beatles Get Back, which premieres November 25 and features parts of 57 hours of never-before-seen high-quality footage of the four mop-tops in the studio.

Here's a new trailer. The surprising part to me is that they seem to be getting along well. I thought they disliked each other at this point.

Does anyone else wish this was being released in theaters as a 6-hour movie?