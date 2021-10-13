Watch the only time Vincent Price performed the "Thriller" rap live

On Friday the 13th in February 1987, a full-moon night, Vincent Price was the guest on the Late Show starring Joan Rivers. This was the only time Price performed his iconic rap from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" in a live setting.
Darkness falls across the land
The midnight hour is close at hand
Creatures crawl in search of blood
To terrorise y'alls neighborhood
And whosoever shall be found
Without the soul for getting down
Must stand and face the Hounds of Hell
And rot inside a corpse's shell
The foulest stench is in the air
The funk of forty-thousand years
And grizzly ghouls from every tomb
Are closing in to seal your doom
And though you fight to stay alive
Your body starts to shiver
For no mere mortal can resist
The evil of the thriller