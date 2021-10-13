Watch the only time Vincent Price performed the "Thriller" rap live

On Friday the 13th in February 1987, a full-moon night, Vincent Price was the guest on the Late Show starring Joan Rivers. This was the only time Price performed his iconic rap from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" in a live setting.

Darkness falls across the land

The midnight hour is close at hand

Creatures crawl in search of blood

To terrorise y'alls neighborhood

And whosoever shall be found

Without the soul for getting down

Must stand and face the Hounds of Hell

And rot inside a corpse's shell

The foulest stench is in the air

The funk of forty-thousand years

And grizzly ghouls from every tomb

Are closing in to seal your doom

And though you fight to stay alive

Your body starts to shiver

For no mere mortal can resist

The evil of the thriller