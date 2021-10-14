A Republican group taunts Trump with a big, blunt reminder that he is a loser

For their fellow Republicans who missed the memo, Republicans for Voting Rights sent them a clear message yesterday: TRUMP LOST.

As part of their nationwide quarter-million dollar billboard campaign, the message was plastered across a massive billboard that went up in New York City's Times Square. The big truth was followed by "NO MORE 'AUDITS.'"

Although not the first in the campaign, its placement makes it the most striking. Click here for more details and past billboards (all with the same message). Republicans for Voting Rights is an initiative of the Republican Accountability Project.

Today, Republicans for Voting Rights (RVR) launched a billboard campaign across the country in response to reckless Republican calls for sham audits of the 2020 election. Here's one we've put up in New York City's Times Square: pic.twitter.com/96tweL9l9w — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) October 13, 2021

Top image by Naresh777 / Shutterstock.com