A Republican group taunts Trump with a big, blunt reminder that he is a loser

For their fellow Republicans who missed the memo, Republicans for Voting Rights sent them a clear message yesterday: TRUMP LOST.
As part of their nationwide quarter-million dollar billboard campaign, the message was plastered across a massive billboard that went up in New York City's Times Square. The big truth was followed by "NO MORE 'AUDITS.'"
Although not the first in the campaign, its placement makes it the most striking. Click here for more details and past billboards (all with the same message). Republicans for Voting Rights is an initiative of the Republican Accountability Project.
Top image by Naresh777 / Shutterstock.com