Gov. Jared Polis is pretty proud of his state, and the quality of their weed is evident.
"Colorado is tied for state with the least shark attacks!" tweets proud governor
Look at this weirdo pig-faced shark found in the Mediterranean Sea
Naval officers spotted this freaky pig-faced shark floating dead off the coast of Elba, an Italian island in the Mediterranean Sea. It's an angular roughshark (Oxynotus centrina) that's nicknamed "pig fish" not just for its peculiar mug. From LiveScience: "It is commonly called a 'pig fish' because when it comes out of the water it… READ THE REST
Scientists: Don't call them shark "attacks" anymore. They are "encounters" that sometimes result in "bites."
Australian scientists and government agencies are officially discouraging the use of the phrase of "shark attack." Rather, they are "negative encounters" that might result in "bites." The Queensland government and New South Wales Department of Primary Industries is updating the language in its reports to reflect the new preferences. From the Sydney Morning Herald: Researchers… READ THE REST
Watch The Ridiculous New Trailer For Steven Kang's SHARKS OF THE CORN
In case Sharknado somehow wasn't enough for you, Steven Kang's Sharks of the Corn takes carnivorous fish out of the ocean and into a…cornfield? Sure. Here's the synopsis: Strange things are happening in Druid Hills, Kentucky, known mainly for its voluminous corn output. Victims of monsters in cornfields begin cropping up, and witnesses are saying… READ THE REST
