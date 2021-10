"Crazy Clown Time" (Official Video) is a song and music video by artist and director David Lynch.

Lynch is celebrated for his films and visual art, but his lesser-known musical work is pretty awesome, too. The video features a bunch of seemingly intoxicated party people, losing their minds in a backyard together.

They dance, scream, perform various shenanigans, and look possessed by demonic entities at times. I enjoy the way that this video puts me into a nightmarish trance.