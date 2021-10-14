For sale: Little town along creek (albeit not Schitt's Creek)

For $725,000, you could own the entire town of Water Valley, Tennessee. Located in Maury County in the middle of the state, the town contains four "general stores," a barn, and a creekside home built in 1900. It's $725,000 for the whole shebang. From the real estate listing:
This listing includes 7 acres, 4 pre-1900 built general stores, the original Stock Barn, and the most beautiful frontage along Leiper's Creek. 2 buildings have updated wiring and plumbing, grandfathered in to be used for commercial, residential, B&B, or get creative! Parking and Picnic space & Mulberry trees galore.