It is once again time for that "how to light the pilot light on my in-wall heater" video

Temperatures in sunny Los Angeles have begun to drop at night, and it was cold enough in my drafty old house that I wanted to use my house heater.

Naturally, an earthquake had triggered my seismic shutoff, and I had not re-lit the pilot since last winter. I spent 2-3 minutes vacuuming all the dog hair and dust bunnies out of the bottom of the thing, watched this quick video and lit the pilot.

The knob mounted upon my heater does not look like this one, but twisting it and pushing in gets the gas started, releasing it, and turning it completely in the direction that does not result in the pilot going out works for me.