Lauren Boebert tries to disprove she's dumb by tweeting #LaurenBoebertIsSoDumb

#LaurenBoebertIsSoDumb, she decided she's not "going to bother entertaining the haters who put this out" by entertaining the hashtag with this entertaining video (I prefer it via @RonFilipkowski's tweet, but you can also see the video –– and dumbly added hashtag –– in Boebert's own tweet at the bottom of this post):
This is a hashtag that keeps on giving, or trending. Such as the boost it enjoyed last March, when the Congresswoman (Q–CO) again tried to disprove #LaurenBoebertIsSoDumb by putting it right in her post, a sure-fire way to make it a star in the Twitterverse. Such is the science of hashtags.