Lauren Boebert tries to disprove she's dumb by tweeting #LaurenBoebertIsSoDumb

#LaurenBoebertIsSoDumb, she decided she's not "going to bother entertaining the haters who put this out" by entertaining the hashtag with this entertaining video (I prefer it via @RonFilipkowski's tweet, but you can also see the video –– and dumbly added hashtag –– in Boebert's own tweet at the bottom of this post):

In response to #LaurenBoebertIsSoDumb trending again tonight, Boebert puts out a video that she isn't "going to bother entertaining the haters who put this out." I have to say, I'm entertained by her not entertaining it, while she is entertaining it. pic.twitter.com/6TPsMrClZ4 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 13, 2021

This is a hashtag that keeps on giving, or trending. Such as the boost it enjoyed last March, when the Congresswoman (Q–CO) again tried to disprove #LaurenBoebertIsSoDumb by putting it right in her post, a sure-fire way to make it a star in the Twitterverse. Such is the science of hashtags.

Seeing #LaurenBoebertIsSoDumb trend at number one just proves what I've been saying all week.



The Left hates women & I'm their top target.



As the 2022 cycle heats up, I need your support more than ever. Everyday is a full-scale attack on me! Chip in now!https://t.co/AzCr1EXv8S — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 21, 2021