Love Your Money is an addictive song by Daisy Chainsaw

Daisy Chainsaw were a short-lived English rock band who made awesome music from 1989 to 1994. Their lead vocalist was KatieJane Garside, who has always been mesmerizing to me in the manic way she sings and performs.

Here is the promo video for their song Love Your Money, from their 1992 debut album Eleventeen. The song is incredibly catchy. I can't get it out of my head after hearing it, but this is a positive thing.

Of course, you remember this 1992 review of Daisy Chainsaw's album from bOING bOING #10.