Mr Zed, the robot comedian

Enjoy this light-entertainment nightmare creature that I only dimly remembered until it went viral this week. Mr Zed was and remains a standup act endlessly refining the "robot makeup and movements" thing, an analog Max Headroom. It's so well-executed that it achieves escape velocity from cringe to land dead-center in a Venn diagram of inoffensive charm, dad jokes and skincrawling uncanniness.

Zed released some singles early in his career (if you're expecting pop-music Kraftwerk, you won't be disappointed!) and has a YouTube channel.