Nicholas Kristof resigns from the New York Times, considering run for Oregon governor

Two-time Pulitzer Prize winning journalist and author Nicholas Kristof has resigned from the New York Times after 37 years. Kristof, 62, is considering running for governor of Oregon. Yesterday, he filed his official "Statement of Organization for Candidate Committee" with the Oregon Secretary of State so you know he ain't joking around. From the New York Times:

"This has been my dream job, even with malaria, a plane crash in Congo and periodic arrests abroad for committing journalism," Mr. Kristof said in a statement included in the note announcing his departure. "Yet here I am, resigning — very reluctantly."

"I've gotten to know presidents and tyrants, Nobel laureates and warlords, while visiting 160 countries," Mr. Kristof said in his statement on Thursday. "And precisely because I have a great job, outstanding editors and the best readers, I may be an idiot to leave. But you all know how much I love Oregon, and how much I've been seared by the suffering of old friends there. So I've reluctantly concluded that I should try not only to expose problems but also see if I can fix them directly."